Richa Sharma remembers Neha Kakkar having 'incredible confidence' as a young girl

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Singer Richa Sharma recalled Neha Kakkar's early years, sharing how the latter used to make the audience feel happy and energetic with her performances.

Richa appeared on the stage of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', for its special episode titled 'Qawwali Nights'.

Amid all the captivating performances, eight-year-old Pihu Sharma from Delhi and seven-year-old Avirbhav S from Kochi, Kerala, serenaded the audience with their heartfelt rendition of the melodious song 'Ishq Mein Hum Tumhe Kya Batayein' from the film 'Aaja Meri Jaan'.

After the mesmerising performance, Richa shared a special memory regarding Super Judge Neha.

Richa said: "I request everyone to give them a standing ovation, not just for their singing, but for showcasing such in-depth talent and mastery of sur. As they performed, I was reminded of Neha's early years. When she was their age, she used to make the audience feel happy and energetic with her performances."

"Neha had incredible confidence even as a young girl, making everyone dance along with her. It's important to share stories of those who overcome obstacles and shine brightly, just as Neha has. God bless you both, Pihu and Avirbhav. Keep up the wonderful singing and continue to shine," added Richa.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

