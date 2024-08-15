RG Kar fiasco: BJP Mahila Morcha to take out silent candle march on Friday

Kolkata, Aug 15 (IANS) Mahila Morcha, the women's cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will take out a silent candle march in Kolkata on Friday to condemn the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week.

According to a press statement issued by the Mahila Morcha on Thursday, the march will be taken at 6 p.m. on Friday outside the R.G. Kar MCH under the leadership of its national president, Vanati Srinivasan.

Others who will participate in the march include BJP Rajya Sabha member Darshan Singh, and national office-bearers like Sangeeta Yadav, Geeta Shakya ,Indu Bala Goswami, and its West Bengal in-charge Pooja Kapil Mishra

“The Mahila Morcha will also organise silent candle marches in all the district headquarters on the evening of August 16. These will not only be a symbol of solidarity with the victim, but also a mark of protest against the state government's failure to ensure safety and dignity of women,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP has also called for a two-hour cease-work at all state government establishments across Bengal on Friday as a token protest against the R.G. Kar fiasco, starting the from rape and murder of the junior doctor to the ransacking of the emergency department of the hospital after midnight on Wednesday.

The BJP has also called for road-blockades in all the districts from 2 p.m. on Friday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress will also take out a rally to press the demand raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday that the CBI probing the case must conclude its investigation by Sunday (August 18) and ensure that those found guilty are hanged.

The rally led by the Chief Minister from Moulali to Esplanade will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday. Banerjee is expected to address a gathering at the end of the rally.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.