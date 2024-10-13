RG Kar case: FAIMA calls to shut elective services across nation from tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Federation of All India Medical Association has called for a nationwide "shutdown of elective services" on October 14 (Monday) in support of doctors in West Bengal, seeking justice for the young medic who was raped and murdered at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

This comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA), earlier in the day, announced a 24-hour nationwide hunger strike on October 15, even as the fast-unto-death agitation by junior doctors in Kolkata entered the ninth day, with three hospitalised.

The doctors' body called for the shutdown in an open letter addressed to all National Medical Associations, State Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs), and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various State Medical Colleges and Institutes of National Importance (INIS).

The letter noted that since August 9, FAIMA has "stood united in demand for justice for our colleague Abhaya, and for the fundamental right to a safe and secure working environment for all healthcare professionals across our nation".

Even after "penning countless letters to ministers and bureaucrats", in the last two months, they continue to face "the same harrowing realities", with "voices ignored, safety compromised, and appeals dismissed", it said.

The letter said: "No satisfactory action has been seen" since their last letter to the Chief Minister of West Bengal that gave "an ultimatum for escalation" of strike if their demands were not met. This is "compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, beginning from October 14".

"We have been cornered, left with no alternative but to take a stand - not just for ourselves, but for the sanctity of the medical profession and the safety of all healthcare workers. We cannot afford to lose another colleague to violence or neglect. The government's apathy has left us with no other choice," it added.

The letter, however, "requested all RDAs and associations to keep emergency facilities open 24x7, since patients who need our urgent service must not suffer".

