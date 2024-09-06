RG Kar case: Accused Sanjay Roy to appear before court virtually

Kolkata, Sep 6 (IANS) Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole arrested accused so far in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, will be presented at a special court in Kolkata virtually and not physically on Friday afternoon.

On August 23, the special court had remanded Roy to judicial custody for 14 days. That period is getting over on Friday following which he will be presented at the court.

However, considering the security aspect amid rising and continuing public rage in the rape and murder case, the prison authorities have decided to present him virtually.

Last time he was presented in the court under a blanket security cover and the common people and media persons were not allowed to enter the courtroom that day.

Sources said that making detailed security arrangements in the court premises every time is a tough proposition. The prison authorities have sought the permission of the court to present him visually, which the court approved.

Roy was initially arrested by the cops of the special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata Police set up to probe the rape and murder case. However, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation following an order from a division bench of Calcutta High Court, he was handed over to the central agency officials.

After being in CBI custody, he was shifted to the Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata on August 23 evening. The special court on the same day remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials also conducted polygraph tests on him and as per the latest information available there had been lots of inconsistencies in his statement both during the normal interrogation as well as during the polygraph test.

