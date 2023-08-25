Revelation of POCSO case victims' identity by cops to attract 'strong disciplinary action' in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) Police officers in West Bengal, who would neglect the secrecy aspect related to the identities of victims in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, will be subjected to strict disciplinary actions from now onwards.

The office of the Additional Director General of Police (Legal) issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

The circular has highlighted the specific precautions to be adopted by the investigating officers in POCSO cases to maintain complete secrecy when it comes to the identity of the victims in such cases.

Sources said that the investigating officers have been asked to be alert while submitting documents in such cases in courts.

The pictures or related videos displaying the identity of the victim should be placed in the court only in sealed envelopes and any violation on this count should be treated with strict disciplinary action, the circular noted.

The circular has been issued following a recent case where the investigating officers attached the photo of the victim along with the case diary submitted to Calcutta High Court without maintaining any secrecy in the matter.

The investigation officers have also been asked to avoid mentioning the name of the victim in the case diary.

