Revealed! What keeps Manushi Chhillar happy at work?

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar often shares captivating photos and videos, giving her fans a peek into her daily life.

The former Miss World recently brightened her followers' feeds with a cheerful Instagram post where she revealed what keeps her happy at work. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of her photos and captioned, “Here’s what keeps me happy at work What makes you happy? ⁠Doing my own make up Make some pet friends Food.” In the images, the 'Samrat Prithviraj’ actress is seen enjoying her time on set, showcasing her vibrant smile and radiant energy. She mentioned three simple yet profound sources of happiness in her life, doing her own makeup, making pet friends and food. In one of the photos, she is seen applying lipstick, while in others, she shares images of food. The last photo shows Manushi enjoying her dinner after pack-up. Previously, Chhillar had posted a video showcasing her effortless style in various stunning outfits. Manushi captioned the post, “Shine bright, honey!”

Manushi Chhillar’s rise to fame began with her victory at the prestigious Miss World pageant in 2017. The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut in the Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, where she portrayed the courageous and resilient princess Sanyogita. Her performance garnered critical acclaim and established her as a promising talent in the film industry. Since then, Manushi has appeared in several films, including ‘Operation Valentine’, ‘The Great Indian Family’, and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

In Ali Abbas Zafar's thriller, she took on an action-oriented role, though unfortunately, the film did not perform well at the box office. She will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Tehran’, directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the thriller is said to be based on true events.

