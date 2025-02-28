Revanth Reddy urges Centre to declare Hyderabad-Bengaluru as a defence industrial corridor

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called for declaring the Hyderabad-Bengaluru stretch as a defence industrial corridor as both cities are important centres for the country's defence sector.

In his address at the inauguration of Vigyan Vaibhav, a science and technology extravaganza organised here by the DRDO and others as part of National Science Day celebrations, the Chief Minister told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the event, that the defence industrial corridor will bring in a huge investment.

Stating that Hyderabad has long been a hub of scientific excellence and technological innovation, he said the industrial corridor will promote startups.

Seeking the cooperation and support of the Defence Minister, Revanth Reddy said the government would make efforts to promote India as the number one country in the defence sector.

The Chief Minister noted that Telangana and the city of Hyderabad have been playing a pivotal role in the defence sector of the country for several decades.

"Noted defence establishments like BDL, DRDO, Midhani, and HAL are manufacturing rockets and missiles from Hyderabad for the country. Defence manufacturing units have been established in and around Hyderabad. The city has been playing an important active role in the defence sector in the country," he said.

He mentioned that the special exhibition was organised to inspire and educate lakhs of students on patriotism and remind them that the responsibility of protecting the country lies with them.

“Every year, more than one lakh engineering graduates from Telangana State, especially those studying computer science, are going to America. We are organising this science exhibition to explain the importance of the national defence system and inculcate patriotism among them.”

Revanth Reddy said the state government was trying to provide efficient and skilled engineers required for the country's defence sector and stressed the need for producing more engineers for the sector.

Many organisations like the BDL, the HHL, Midhani, and the DRDO in Hyderabad have been working exceptionally in the field of production for the country's defence sector before and after India attained independence.

During the three-day event being held at Gachibowli Stadium, India’s defence might including the recently-tested hypersonic missile, battle tank Arjun, drones and radars are on display.

For the first time, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is showcasing its prowess on a massive scale for students and the general public.

The DRDO, along with the Aeronautical Society of India and the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence, are organising the event as part of India's National Science Day.

The exhibition features 200 stalls showcasing state-of-the-art DRDO and defence aerospace products. It also provides an opportunity to witness technological advancements that are shaping India’s future. Short-range ballistic missiles, quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles, and hypersonic glide missiles, besides the latest radar systems, are on display.

Defence research labs, defence PSUs and private players are taking part in the event, which also features talks on career prospects in the defence and aerospace sectors, besides interactive sessions with industry experts.

