HM Shah chairs high-level meet for dismantling narcotics network, eliminating inter-state gangs

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the national Capital’s law and order situation, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekhta Gupta, Minister Ashish Sood and Commissioner of Police, and deliberated on a wide array of issues ranging from national security, bringing 2020 riots perpetrators to justice and clampdown on narcotics trade and traffickers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the double engine government will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, to realise the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister called for the need to safeguard the national Capital from intruders and to stop their illegal infiltration, an issue that also echoed during the Delhi Assembly elections.

He advocated strict action on the network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay in the city.

“The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported,” the HM said.

He also called for "eliminating inter-state gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach" and said that a top to bottom and bottom to top approach should be adopted for dismantling the entire network of narcotics trade.

The Home Minister further suggested that the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors for quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases and asked the Delhi Police to start the process of recruitment for additional posts soon.

Urging the need to make the police force more versatile and result-oriented, he opined that the DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organise public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public.

“Delhi Police should identify the places where there are daily traffic jams and Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this, so that the public can get relief,” he further suggested.

A broad consensus also emerged on action against under-performing police stations and sub-divisions.

He also asked the Delhi government to prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with waterlogging by identifying the flooding prone areas in advance.

