WPL 2025: Unchanged Delhi Capitals elect to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of Women's Premier League 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

These two teams have faced off six times in the WPL, with the chasing side emerging victorious on five occasions. At this venue, only once has a team successfully defended a total, while the overall trend this season heavily favors the team batting second, with a 12-1 record.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will aim to continue their strong run and stay atop the points table as they gear up to face Delhi Capitals, the only team to have beaten them this season. Despite Nat-Sciver Brunt’s valiant 81 off 43, MI fell short in their season opener against Meg Lanning’s DC.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said, "We are going to have a bowl tonight. That seems to be work at this venue. It is about tonight and playing well. We know we have to play our best to win the competition. We have great depth and don't rely on 1-2 players, different players have stepped up and I feel we have done that. There is little bit in the wicket early on and we have two good new ball bowlers. Same team."

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "It is a good wicket to bat on. We saw on the previous game on this pitch where 180+ was scored. We are okay to bat first. We have to enjoy our cricket. Few of our batters are in good form and we want them to keep going. We are going with the same XI.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

