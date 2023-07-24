Residential building collapses in Gujarat, three feared trapped

Junagadh, July 24 (IANS) A three-storey residential building collapsed on Datar road in Gujarat's Junagarh district on Monday and three persons are feared trapped under the debris, a government official said.

Rescue operation was underway by fire brigade and police.

Additional Collector P. G. Patel said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, the District Collector, MLA, and Deputy Mayor promptly arrived at the location. As of now, we have three ambulances on-site, and rescue operations are underway with the assistance of JCBs."

"The building in question was quite old and being used for residential purposes," Patel added.

"At this point, we fear that two-three people might be trapped, but further information will surface as the rescue efforts continue," he said.

"We are well-equipped with 108 services and other emergency response teams, while the Civil Hospital stands ready to handle any potential casualties."

Authorities are urging residents to stay clear of the area to allow the rescue teams to carry out their tasks effectively.

