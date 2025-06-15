Renuka Shahane confirms script in the works after Ashutosh Rana expresses desire to be directed by her

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Renuka Shahane has confirmed that she is currently working on a script, following her husband and actor Ashutosh Rana’s heartfelt wish to be directed by her.

The actress and filmmaker revealed that the idea is taking shape, hinting at an exciting collaboration between the power couple in the near future. When asked about Rana’s wish to be directed by her, Renuka told IANS, “I am writing the script. So, hopefully one day I'll be behind the camera and he'll be in front of it.”

Earlier, when asked about collaborating with his wife, Renuka Shahane, on screen, Rana expressed his strong desire to work under her direction. The 'Sangharsh' actor shared with us, “Till date, audiences have only seen us together in a marital context. I want her to direct me because she is a great actress, a talented writer, and an excellent director. I’m eager to work as an actor under her direction.”

Speaking of her husband’s role as Chand Bardai in the historical drama ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan,’ the Hum Aapke Hain Koun’...! actress said she always loves what he does.

Shahane shared, “I always love what he does. I mean, he's such a phenomenal actor, and he's such a phenomenal personality. So, anything that he does, he does with such a deep commitment and with such talent that it's always a pleasure to watch him. And I'm a huge fan of his. And, you know, I'm very proud of him as a wife as well.”

“So, yes, it's a very different kind of role that he's playing as Chand Bardai. And it's, I think, very different to see him like that. And he's much more like a narrator in it rather than, you know, as part of the main thing, the main story. But I liked his entire look and everything. It's very nice.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Renuka Shahane’s third directorial venture, “Loop Line,” a Marathi animated short film, is set to be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025. The film, which explores the abuse and dismissiveness faced by Indian housewives in traditional, patriarchal families, will be screened on June 21.

