'Removal of passport as identity proof will help rural youth applying for drone pilot licence'

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) The central government’s decision to remove the mandatory condition of having a passport as identity proof for those applying for drone pilot licence would enable rural youth in sizable numbers to get trained, said a top official of Garuda Aerospace.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed the mandatory requirement of a passport for those applying for drone pilot licence and said any government issued identity and address proof is sufficient as substitutes.

Commenting on the government's decision Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said, "The recent move by the Ministry of Civil Aviation waiving off the mandatory requirement of a passport to apply for a drone pilot license is welcome."

"This will allow youth with any government issued proof of identity and address to avail of the programme and take benefit of technology. Most of the aspirant Drone Pilots are from rural India and this clause was a major hindrance for them," Jayaprakash said.

Garuda Aerospace plans to train 100,000 Drone Pilots by 2025.

