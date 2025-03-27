Remo D'Souza talks about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance skills, reveals who learns the fastest

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Choreographer Remo D'Souza has opened up about the dance skills of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

He shared his thoughts on the dance skills of Bollywood’s biggest stars, praising their ability to pick up dance steps effortlessly. Remo specifically mentioned SRK and Salman as exceptional dancers but also gave a nod to other actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol, acknowledging their unique styles and commitment to learning new moves.

When asked about which Bollywood actor picks up dance steps the most easily, Remo D'Souza told IANS, “Most actors and actresses are great dancers, and it’s easy for them to pick up steps. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan – they’re all amazing. Even actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol, if you give them a style that suits them, they’ll nail it. I personally loved working with Sanjay Sir on my first big song Kante – it was a massive hit!.”

Speaking about his new show, "Hip Hop Season 2," the dancer revealed what's new in the current season. “There are a lot of new things this time. I always say that with every new show, novelty brings in fresh talent. All the artists bringing their unique talents to the show contribute to that novelty. There’s a lot of new talent, new dance forms, and even a new judge, Malaika Ma’am. As for the judging criteria, we assess their dancing talent, how they present themselves on stage, how they manage to stay in the competition, and how they improve every week. Based on all of that, we decide if they move forward or leave the show,” D'Souza explained.

Further, when asked about the challenges of thriving in both Bollywood and hip-hop dance circles, Remo D'Souza shared his perspective, acknowledging that both worlds have their unique hurdles. “Both have their challenges. But in Bollywood choreography, there are quite a few hurdles. For example, the music itself can be a challenge – whether it’s a hip-hop beat or something else. In terms of hip-hop as a show, we see new dance forms emerging every year, so it’s always evolving.”

“Hip Hop India” is back with its highly anticipated second installment, and the second-week episodes are set to premiere on Amazon MX Player. Two new episodes of “Hip Hop 2” will be released every Friday on Amazon MX Player.

