Remo D’Souza & Malaika Arora take on the judges’ mantle in 'Hip Hop India Season 2' trailer

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) India’s first hip-hop-based dance reality show "Hip Hop India" is back with season two on Amazon MX Player.

The makers unveiled the heart-thumping trailer of the show, teasing audiences with jaw-dropping talent and raw passion that define this season.

Judged by choreographer and director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora, "Hip Hop India Season 2" will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player on March 14.

Offering a sneak peek into the upcoming high-stake competition, the trailer sets the tone for a season packed with unpredictable twists, emotional journeys, and a celebration of hip-hop culture.

The latest season of the dance reality show will be hosted by Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny.

Speaking about returning as the judge for season two, Remo D’Souza expressed, “Hip-hop goes much beyond dance – it’s raw, real, and rebellious. Season 1 set the tone, but trust me, Season 2 is on another level altogether. I’m stoked to return as a judge and witness India’s best talent step up their game. I can’t wait to see the new wave of dancers who are ready to own the floor.”

Excited about being part of the show, Malaika Arora remarked, “Hip-hop is fearless, bold, and ever-evolving, and that’s exactly what this season represents. The talent, this time around, is absolutely mind-blowing, and audiences are in for an adrenaline rush like never before! I’m super excited to be a part of this season and to witness these incredible dancers push their boundaries with their energy, passion, and dedication.”

Additionally, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “Hip Hop India has been an absolute game-changer for hip-hop culture in India. This season, we’ve gone deeper into the underground scene, bringing forward dancers who live and breathe hip-hop. Expect high-voltage performances, inspiring stories, and a competition that will redefine what it means to own the stage.”

