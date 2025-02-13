Relying on pace may work in few games but line & length are key: Nahid Rana

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) Bangladesh's pace sensation Nahid Rana said he is unfazed by the 150 kmph tag and opined that relying solely on pace may work for a couple of matches, but the line and length are crucial in the long run.

The right-arm pacer had become the first Bangladeshi bowler to clock 150 kmph, when he rocked Pakistan with his pace and bounce during a 2-0 Test series win in Rawalpindi last September.

"I'm not thinking about the tag (150 kmph). My focus is on maintaining myself and bowling with the right line and length. Relying only on pace might work for one or two matches, but not for the remaining eight out of ten, so line and length are crucial.

"In cricket, if your line and length are right, you can prove yourself on any wicket, in any situation. I'm focusing on making the most of the opportunities ahead of me and trying to contribute to my country," Rana told Cricbuzz.

The 22-year-old is expected to play a lead in Bangladesh's pace attack in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy with his raw pace.

"Personally, I've been preparing well for the Champions Trophy. I'm working on improving my weaknesses so I can perform better. There is no end to learning. I can make mistakes and still learn during the Champions Trophy. Our goal will be to take it match by match, focusing on team performance. Hopefully, we will do well as a unit," he added.

Rana believes the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was an excellent preparatory platform for the Champions trophy, especially with its batting-friendly surfaces.

"As a bowler, I think I should be ready to play on any wicket because, in international cricket, you never know what kind of pitch you'll get - batting or bowling-friendly. Since there were batting wickets in the BPL, we had to take on the challenge.

"If we can bowl well on batting wickets, we'll do even better when the conditions favour bowlers. When there's help, you don't have to do much. You can truly test your bowling skills when you bowl on a batting-friendly wicket," said Rana.

Bangladesh will open their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20.

