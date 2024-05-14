Release date of Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal-starrer 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' shifted to June 21

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan, have shifted the release date of the film by a week.

The film, which was earlier set to release on June 28, will now arrive in cinemas on June 21.

New posters featuring all the actors were also shared on Tuesday on social media.

The posters depict the actors smiling for the camera while holding props.

The film is a sequel to the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Ishq Vishk’, which was released 20 years ago. It revolved around two childhood friends, Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though Rajiv is unaware of her feelings. The film emerged as a sleeper hit.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' also marks Rohit's return to the romantic genre. The actor, previously, rose to fame with his popular series 'Mismatched' in which he played Rishi Shekhawat. The film, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani.

