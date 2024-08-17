(Release at 7.00am) When Farhan Akhtar roasted 'star kids' before Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar had once spoken about ways to spot "star kids" and ended up roasting them way before actress-politician Kangana Ranaut did.

In an old video, which has resurfaced on social media, Farhan is seen in a conversation with Abhishek Bachchan.

He then gave pointers on how to spot star children.

In the clip, Farhan is heard saying: "Actors ke bheed main star kids ko spot karne ke tareeke kuch hai. Which due respect to Abhishek (Bachchan). Yeh hai mera top 5 star kids ke 5 give away signs."

"Unki har teesri film launch film hoti hai," said Farhan.

He then said: "Woh apne papa ko baba bole ya na bole poori industry unhe baba zaroor bolti hai."

Farhan then shared that star kids have peculiar nicknames such as "Gogo and Chimpu", among others.

"Woh auditions dene bhi Audi car main baithkar jaate hai," he said about them going for auditions.

Talking about struggles, Farhan added: "Unke liye struggles matlabh yeh decide karna hai ki iss saal birthday main holiday manane kahan jaaye."

Last week, Farhan celebrated 23 years of his cult film "Dil Chahta Hai", which also marked his debut in Hindi cinema.

He took to his Instagram and shared a video celebrating the 23rd anniversary of his coming-of-age film.

It features several clips from the movie and highlights every character that made it a memorable watch.

He wrote in the caption, "Here's to lifelong friendships. To the cast, crew and audience, your love has kept #DilChahtaHai alive for 23 years. #23YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

The film had Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles.

It told the tale of three friends and how their dynamics change as life happens.

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently busy with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role after he took the baton from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

