How a Millionaire Battled Anxiety and Depression

They say money is not everything and while that statement appears true to some, others find it hard to believe. In a world filled with dreamers and realists, it’s the realists who would mostly think that you have to make money to be happy.

One such person was Jake Kassan, the American millionaire who rose to the limelight with MVMT watches. Within no time, Jake managed to find success and turned into a millionaire. After selling the company for 100 Million dollars (Rs.871 crores in today's value) in 2018, Jake admitted to having suffered from severe depression and anxiety. The American entrepreneur later revealed how a loss of direction for the future disrupted his mental peace big time.

The effects of depression and anxiety on Jake could be seen in his relationships as well. He reportedly dealt with a breakup around the same time that made the journey even harder. Despite having friends around him, Jake found it difficult to open up as they couldn’t relate to what he was going through mentally.

Nearly 7 years after his turmoil, Jake Kassan appears to have found a sense of purpose in life again as he forges a new path for himself. He is now focusing more on his YouTube presence and has also turned into an active angel investor, helping young minds how to navigate early success in life.

Jake Kassan’s life journey is a lesson in how too much money might not be good and it’s important to find gratification in one’s own hard work more than anything else.

