Rekha-Rakesh Roshan relives special memories from ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ on IIFA stage

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was honored with the 'Outstanding Achievement Award' at IIFA 2025. Rekha presented her "Khoon Bhari Maang" co-star with the prestigious award.

Reliving the fond memories, while presenting the award, Rekha reiterated the lyrics of the song 'haste-haste kat jaye raste' from "Khoon Bhari Maang".

For the unversed, apart from directing the movie, Roshan was also a part of the "Khoon Bhari Maang" cast, alongside Rekha, and Kabir Bedi.

Dropping the clip from the award ceremony on his IG, Roshan wrote, "Receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2025 from Rekha Ji is an honour beyond words. I am truly grateful for this recognition and for everyone who has been part of this incredible journey!"

Calling it "incredibly special," he thanked the industry for recognizing his contribution to the Indian cinema. The 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' maker shared, “As IIFA marks 25 glorious years of Indian cinema’s global journey in Rajasthan, it stands as a true trailblazer in the entertainment industry. IIFA has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards in celebrating cinematic brilliance. Receiving the 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' award from IIFA is an incredibly special moment for me.”

Roshan added, “My journey with the IIFA family began at the very first awards in 2000, and over the years, I have witnessed its remarkable growth in taking Indian cinema to a global stage. IIFA has been more than just an award platform; it has been a celebration of our industry, our stories, and our passion for filmmaking. The memories I have created with IIFA are truly heartfelt, and I am deeply honoured to be recognized among such esteemed peers. Indian cinema continues to evolve, and IIFA has played a pivotal role in showcasing our talent to the world. I look forward to many more years of this incredible association.”

The silver jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards was held on 8th and 9th March in Jaipur.

