Regina Cassandraa recalls playing Mrinalini Sarabhai in Rocket Boys2

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) Actress Regina Cassandraa, whose performance in the web series 'Rocket Boys' came in for much appreciation, has recalled the experience of playing the character of Mrinalini Sarabhai on the occasion of the second part of the popular series completing two years.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Regina wrote, “ Three years ago, I stepped into the shoes of Mrinalini Sarabhai, a remarkable woman whose passion and artistry continue to inspire. Portraying her was an enriching experience, allowing me to explore her deep commitment to the arts and her indomitable spirit. As a team, we created something truly special that resonates with audiences. Here’s to celebrating “journeys” and “companions” along the way. #2yearsofRocketBoys2.”

'Rocket Boys' was a series that was streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV. It was based on the lives of two famous scientists of the country, Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

While Homi Jehangir Bhabha is remembered for his extensive and commendable work in India’s nuclear programme, Dr Vikram Sarabhai is credited with establishing India’s space programme. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series featured Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra in the lead.

Meanwhile, Regina, who was last seen in director Magizh Thirumeni’s action extravaganza, ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, will next be seen in director Sundar C’s pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, featuring Nayanthara in the lead.

In fact, Regina had, on the day of the film going on floors, said, “Lights, camera and - MOOKUTHI AMMAN 2! Witnessed a true pinch me moment today as I was on stage amidst the most talented company, kickstarting our new journey. Quite rare these moments have been for me, especially on stage where I look around & I see that I’m surrounded by fierce feminine energy and stalwarts of the industry. Blessed and yet again immensely grateful for your love! See you on the big screen.”

