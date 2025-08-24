Regena Cassandrra: Storytelling can never become redundant

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Regena Cassandrra, who is known for her work in the period streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, ‘Farzi’ and others, feels that storytelling is an ever evolving artform, and it can never become redundant.

The actress spoke with IANS, while shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘The Wives’, and stressed on the importance of reinvention for the artiste community.

She told IANS, “I think content and storytelling can never become redundant. We just need to keep reinventing ourselves as artists and creators to evolve with the times”.

The actress recently wrapped up the first schedule of 'The Wives' helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film dives deep into the glamorous yet turbulent world of Bollywood star wives, peeling back the curtain on their hidden realities, high-profile scandals, and the extravagant lifestyles they lead. Joining Regena in this intriguing ensemble cast are Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, and other notable names, making the project one of the most anticipated in Bhandarkar’s filmography.

She also shed light on her upcoming projects as she said, “‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ in Tamizh and another Telugu and Tamizh project in the pipeline that I’m pretty excited about”.

Earlier, the actress reflected on her journey of the past 20 years in the field of entertainment, as she earlier told IANS, “I have been blessed to have so many interesting and different opportunities across languages. I look back at my work today and smile. It wasn’t easy of course. I did have doubts, I did feel like I was falling short of my own expectations and that of others. I was a kid when I started. Things were sooo different back then. For the longest time I did wish I had a mentor. Then I learnt the ropes myself. I guess that leaves you on a high. Today, I’m so grateful for this experience”.

“I have grown into this human being because of my work and the scenarios it has presented me with. I always maintained one thing. I want to be a versatile actor. I wanted to be the girl next door, the pious one, the psycho, the drug addict, the bad girl, the lesbian, everything. I wanted to and still want to play it all. I have been lucky to not be slotted into a particular category and that has helped me evolve”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.