Refrain from spreading false or misleading information regarding Unni Mukundan's representation, says actor's production house

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Unni Mukundan Films, the production house of well knonwn Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, on Thursday clarified that the actor does not have and has never had, a personal manager representing him in any capacity.

Urging individuals and platforms to refrain from spreading false or misleading information regarding Unni Mukundan's representation, the production house warned that anybody found misrepresenting themselves or continuing to circulate false claims would be subject to strict legal action.

In a statement, which Unni Mukundan shared on his Instagram stories, the production house said, "Unni Mukundan would like to clarify that he does not have and has never had, a personal manager representing him in any capacity. All official communication, collaborations, and professional matters are handled directly by him or through his production company, UMF."

The production house further said, "We strongly urge individuals and platforms to refrain from spreading false or misleading information regarding his representation. Anyone found misrepresenting themselves or continuing to circulate such false claims will be subject to strict legal action."

The clarification by Unni Mukundan's production house comes in the wake of an incident that occurred in March this year. In March, an individual identified as Vipin Kumar filed a police complaint against the actor, alleging that he had been physically assaulted and verbally abused by him.

Denying all allegations levelled against him by Vipin Kumar, Unni Mukundan claimed that there was no physical attack on Vipin Kumar at any point of time.

He issued a lengthy statement in which Unni Mukundan pointed out that Vipin Kumar's allegations were "absolutely false and untrue" and pointed out that the whole place was under CCTV surveillance.

Unni Mukundan said Vipin kumar contacted him when he was about to produce his first film under his own production around 2018. "He introduced himself as the PRO of many reputed celebrities from the industry. He was NEVER assigned as my Personal Manager ever, on record," Mukundan had then clarified.

