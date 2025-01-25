Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell recreate viral 'Sofia Richie Dance'

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are following the latest TikTok trend. The actors, who star in the upcoming streaming comedy ‘You're Cordially Invited’, recently put their dancing shoes on to groove to Lola Young’s song ‘Messy’, a trend that was made popular in November by Sofia Richie Grainge and Jake Shane.

For the post, which was shared on Witherspoon's TikTok account on Friday, January 24, the actress, 48, and Ferrell, 57, wore coordinating black and gray outfits, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The video contained explicit language. The clip quickly made its way onto Richie Grainge's TikTok feed where she commented, "Life. Made”.

As per ‘People’, ‘You're Cordially Invited’ finds Witherspoon and Ferrell playing the sister of a bride and the father of a bride at two separate weddings that were accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue.

Meredith Hagner portrays Witherspoon's character's sister, while Geraldine Viswanathan plays Ferrell's daughter. "Each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters", a synopsis explained, noting that Witherspoon and Ferrell's characters "chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones”.

The film, written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, also includes Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young and Celia Weston.

Reese Witherspoon is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. She was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2006 and 2015, with Forbes listing her among the world's 100 most powerful women in 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, Forbes named her the world's highest earning actress, and in 2023, she was named one of the richest women in America with an estimated net worth of $440 million.

