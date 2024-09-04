Reese Witherspoon honours English teacher with 100th pick for her book club

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon paid a tribute to her high school English teacher with 100th pick for her book club.

Witherspoon took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of her teacher holding the book "The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year" by Margaret Renkl, whom she met at her old Tennessee high school.

She even announced that September's book is “The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year”. She founded the book club in 2017 under her media company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon captioned the images: “Our 100th @reesesbookclub pick, #TheComfortOfCrows by @margaret.renkl is a beautiful love letter to nature and the world around us. Divided into fifty-two chapters, it follows the creatures and plants in Margaret’s backyard over the course of a year, capturing both the joy of nature’s ongoing pleasures and the grief of fleeting moments.”

She added: As my high school English teacher (!!), Margaret had a profound impact on my life, making it incredibly special to have her as our 100th author. I’d love to hear about a teacher that had a positive impact on you in the comments below.”

“Thank you all for reading with me, 100 books later. Listen to #TheComfortOfCrows on @applebooks our official audiobook partner, all month long!”

“The Comfort of Crows” is a meditation on the changing world outside our windows, in 52 chapters, accompanied by illustrations by Renkl's brother, Billy, that follow the creatures and plants in her backyard over the course of a year.

Withersppon made her screen debut in 1991 with “The Man in the Moon.” She was then seen in films such as “Freeway”, “Cruel Intentions”, “Legally Blonde”, “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Walk The Line”, “Water For Elephants”, “Wild” and “Big Little Lies” to name a few.

