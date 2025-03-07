Real Sociedad, Man Utd draw as Athletic Bilbao suffers late heartbreak in Europa League

Madrid, March 7 (IANS) Real Sociedad and Manchester United drew the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie 1-1 at the Basque side's Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad suffered a setback before kickoff when Spain international Martin Zubimendi was forced to drop out of the squad through illness. His side lacked fluidity in the opening minutes against a rival that was playing five in defense and looking to attack on the break.

Alejandro Garnacho had the first chance in the game as he cut inside for Manchester United, but he shot straight at home goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Both sides were working well to close down spaces and chances were at a premium, although Joshua Zirkzee went close for United, but Aritz Elustondo blocked his consecutive efforts, while at the other end Andre Onana didn't have a shot to save.

Garnacho had the second half's first chance after a well-worked free kick, which he steered just the wrong side of the post.

Zirkzee put United ahead in the second half with a left-foot shot from Bruno Fernandes' pass, with Remiro slightly out of position, but Real Sociedad leveled from the penalty spot, with Mikel Oyarzabal slotting home after Fernandes needlessly handled a corner.

Brais Mendez went close to a winner for Real Sociedad, but his effort was well saved by Onana.

Athletic Bilbao suffered heartbreak in the last second of their first leg away to Roma as Eldor Shomurodov scored the winning goal for the Italian side.

Inaki Williams' close-range header put Athletic in front in the 50th minute, but Angelino equalized six minutes later and Athletic had to defend the closing minutes with 10 men when defender Yeray Alvarez was sent off for a second yellow card.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.