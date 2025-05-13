Real estate firm Arkade Developers' Q4 profit falls 34 pc, sales tank 42 pc

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Real estate firm Arkade Developers on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as revenue also took a significant hit in the January-March quarter.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 33.26 crore in Q4, down 33.58 per cent from Rs 50.08 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

This decline came as revenue from operations fell sharply by 41.96 per cent to Rs 134.34 crore, compared to Rs 231.41 crore in Q3.

Despite the fall in both net profit and revenue, the company managed to reduce its total expenses.

Expenses came down to Rs 88.76 crore in Q4 from Rs 165.31 crore in the previous quarter, marking a 46.3 per cent drop, which helped cushion the impact on the bottom line.

Chairman and Managing Director Amit Jain said that Arkade closed the fiscal year on a "strong operational note".

He highlighted the company's successful pre-sales, timely construction milestones and continued expansion as key achievements.

“FY25 was a milestone year for Arkade Developers, with the acquisition of a 4-acre iconic land parcel in Goregaon, previously leased to Filmistan Private Limited, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,000 crore,” Jain said in a statement.

In total, the company acquired 17.5 acres across Mumbai’s western suburbs -- including Andheri, Santacruz, Borivali, Malad and Dahisar -- adding up to a projected GDV of Rs 6,790 crore.

The company also announced plans to expand into eastern Mumbai suburbs with greenfield projects, while continuing to build its pipeline of redevelopment projects in the west.

Jain noted that the company’s focus on luxury housing aligns with broader market trends, and Arkade is well-positioned to maintain sustainable growth.

The company’s stock closed the intra-day trading session nearly flat at Rs 164.44, up Rs 0.28 or 0.17 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

