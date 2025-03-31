Real Betis may need to open a ‘crowdfunding’ to sign Antony, says Isco

Seville, March 31 (IANS) Real Betis midfielder Isco has praised the instant impact at the club by the arrival of Antony and praised his humility but also stated the club may not have the required finances to sign him next season and stated that a ‘crowdfunding’ may be the only way to sign the Brazilian.

Antony, who is at Real Betis on loan from Manchester United, looks to have settled in well in Spain. Since joining the side, he has played a part in every game and has scored four and provided the same number of assists in 12 games so far.

“We have to do one of those crowdfunding's to see if we can bring him back for at least another year. (I’m) happy to be enjoying Antony, he’s surprised us all with the humility with which he came, his willingness to help us and what he brings.

“We’ve noticed a change since he arrived and (I’m) very happy for him, for the team and with the desire to keep doing things well,” said the former Real Madrid midfielder to DAZN.

The 24-year-old Antony joined Manchester United in 2022 from Dutch giants Ajax for a whopping fee of 95 million Euro but failed to make any significant impact at the club. In his 96 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony only managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions. His underwhelming output saw him leave the club on a loan deal in the January transfer window, which will come to an end in June.

Betis were able to secure Antony on loan after agreeing to cover a majority of his salary which is reported to be more than 100k pound a week and covers 84 per cent of his salary, as per a report by the BBC, making a deal very difficult considering the fee that United may demand after seeing his impressive performances.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.