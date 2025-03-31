Kerala IB woman official suicide: Friend on the run, say police

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) With the Kerala Police intensifying its probe into the suicide of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Megha whose body was found near a railway track in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on March 24, they are on the lookout for her friend and colleague Sukanth Suresh, presently working at the Cochin International Airport.

The police, after going through the call records of the two, have found out there were four calls between the two, seconds before Megha, 24, ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train early on last Monday.

Having worked the previous night, Megha, instead of returning to her home, went to the railway track near her workplace to end her life.

Later, her father, Madhoosudhanan, revealed that Megha and Suresh were close, and her bank records showed that all her salary was being transferred to him and he used to send her money once in a while, for her expenses.

At the time she ended her life, the balance in her bank account was a mere Rs 80 as she had transferred her February salary to the account of Suresh.

After her father informed police about Suresh, the police have been trying to locate him as his phone, as well as those of his immediate family members, were found switched off.

A police team which reached his house at Malappuram had to return after finding it locked.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Suresh is going forward to file an anticipatory bail plea at the Kerala High Court.

Megha and Suresh became close after the two attended an in service training programme in Rajasthan last year and while her mother knew about their relation, her father came to know about it late.

He recalled an incident where he received a toll payment notification from Kochi, which led him to question Megha about her presence there.

"A few months after she joined, I purchased a car for her. One day, I got a message on my mobile about a toll amount that was collected in Kochi. When I asked her why she was in Kochi, then, she told me about him," he said.

The family has handed over Megha’s laptop to the police to aid in the investigation, while her shattered mobile has been recovered from near the railway track, where her body was found.

The IB officials had interrogated Suresh for two days and let him off, while the Kerala Police probe team is yet to locate him, despite their best efforts.

