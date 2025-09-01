RCB pledge to 'support, empower and elevate 12th Man Army' through meaningful action

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for their new initiative, 'RCB Cares', following the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during the team’s IPL trophy celebrations earlier this year.

As part of the foundation’s long-term vision, RCB announced that it will collaborate closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to develop stronger crowd management protocols aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

The franchise had earlier pledged Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each of the families affected by the tragedy. Expanding on that commitment, 'RCB Cares' was introduced as a platform dedicated to "support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action."

The newly launched ‘RCB Cares’ initiative has laid out a six-point action plan aimed at prioritising fan welfare, though its implementation remains pending until the necessary approvals are secured from government authorities.

At the core of the agenda is a commitment to “provide support that goes beyond financial aid”. The franchise also plans to "work closely with stadium authorities, sporting bodies, and league partners to design better crowd management protocols", ensuring that such incidents never recur.

To strengthen preventive measures, RCB has proposed introducing a "fan-safety audit framework" and conducting annual training for on-ground staff focused on crowd management and emergency response.

The plan further outlines efforts to "empower communities with real opportunities" and "invest in independent research on crowd safety". In addition, the franchise aims to "elevate fan memory into something permanent" and "create in-stadia jobs and nurture local talent".

RCB describes 'RCB Cares' as a long-term commitment to fan welfare and community engagement.

The initiative comes in the wake of a damning inquiry into the June stampede that took place during the team’s IPL trophy celebrations, where 11 people tragically lost their lives inside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The investigation found that RCB had invited an overwhelming crowd through social media without obtaining the required permissions for the event. Authorities concluded that the massive turnout, which ran into lakhs, caught local police unprepared and severely understaffed, resulting in a fatal lapse in crowd control.

