Ravi Teja's RT76 begins with pooja; Film to hit screens for Sankranthi next year!

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Director Kishore Tirumala's next film with actor Ravi Teja, tentatively being referred to as RT76, began with a traditional pooja in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sources close to the unit say that regular shooting for RT76 will commence from June 16 in Hyderabad. The movie is likely to release in theatres for Sankranthi next year.

Actor Ravi Teja, known for his effortless acting and impeccable comic timing, will be seen playing the lead in this hilarious family entertainer that is being directed by Kishore Tirumala, who is known to be a master at making family entertainers. The upcoming film is to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner.

Sources say that director Kishore Tirumala has penned a full-length family subject laced with Ravi Teja’s signature style of comedy. The film, they say, will showcase the actor at his absolute best. The film is expected to have an equal measure of emotions and laughs. They also point out that the story is likely to resonate with audiences across all age groups.

On Thursday, the makers released an announcement poster that showed Ravi Teja in an ultra-stylish avatar, donning a checkered designer suit. Seated comfortably in an aircraft seat, he exudes charm, with one foot casually resting on the front seat, a wine bottle in one hand, and a book in the other. This marks Ravi Teja's most sophisticated look to date. The book he's holding reads, 'See It & Say It' in Spanish, hinting at an intriguing new facet to his character.

The movie will have seasoned technicians taking care of different crafts. After delivering a chartbuster album for the blockbuster Dhamaka, Bheems Ceciroleo will again join hands with Ravi Teja for this new movie. Prasad Murella will crank the camera for this film, which will have National Award winning editor Sreekar Prasad as its editor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.