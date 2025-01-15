Raveena Tandon shares pictures from the week gone by

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, had a great week. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a photo dump from the week gone by.

The pictures and videos feature her daughter Rasha Thadani, who is gearing up for her upcoming debut movie ‘Azaad’, Raveena’s friends Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, and her other acquaintances, food and felines.

She wrote in the caption, “The week went by … farm life ! Blessed , friends, family, moms and my spirit animals”.

Earlier, the actress ditched the centenary celebrations of the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor as they attended Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai along with social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor. Both Raveena and Mira took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement.

Raveena shared a slew of images and videos on her Instagram from the concert. She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how this gig allowed her to relive her days from the college as she was working insane shifts during her college.

She wrote, “A night with #bryanadams . And how I love my Mumbaikars , went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst , only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha . Love you my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic)”.

Mira also shared pictures from the event, and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams in Singapore.

She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023”.

