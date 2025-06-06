Raveena Tandon honoured by Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was recently honoured by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in recognition of her contributions and dedication to various social and environmental causes.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the actress was felicitated for her ongoing efforts towards environmental conservation and animal welfare. Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share photo from the felicitation ceremony and captioned it, “Honoured for my work towards the Environment, from the hands of the honourable chief minister @devendra_fadnavis ji. On #environmentday And Birthday babies dinner , @reshma_thadani , #chayamalaney #5thjune and to make my day even better, one little rescued baby kitty got adopted. thank you @petaindia for fostering her till we got a home.”

The event also marked a special birthday celebration for Reshma Thadani, Raveena’s mother-in-law, and her adopted daughter, Chaya Malaney, both born on June 5. Adding an emotional highlight to the occasion, Raveena revealed that a rescued kitten, cared for by PETA India, found a loving new home, making the day even more memorable for the actress and devoted animal advocate

Raveena Tandon is much more than an actress—she is a passionate environmentalist, wildlife photographer, and dedicated philanthropist. At just 21, she adopted two daughters as a single mother. She became the youngest chairperson of the Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI) and has been a member of the advisory panel for CINTAA. Recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her work in promoting organ donation, Raveena’s Rudra Foundation actively champions causes related to children, women, and animal welfare.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Raveena Tandon’s foundation collaborated with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South to distribute truckloads of oxygen cylinders to critical recipients. Additionally, Raveena serves as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra and made history as the first entertainer to represent the industry as a delegate at W20, a G20 engagement group.

