Raveena Tandon experiments with style in blue brocade gown

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon delighted her fans on Saturday by sharing stunning new pictures of herself in a blue brocade gown, elegantly paired with a matching dupatta. The outfit showcased her sophisticated style and grace, capturing the essence of classic beauty that Raveena is known for.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million followers, shared a captivating series of photos featuring her in a stunning blue brocade gown adorned with intricate silver work. She paired the gown with a matching organza dupatta, creating a chic and cohesive look.

Raveena opted for a glamorous makeup style with smokey eyes accented by a hint of blue, complemented by nude brown lips and softly blushed cheeks. Her hair was elegantly styled in a top bun, with two strands framing her face. The look was completed with statement pearl earrings and transparent heels.

In the caption, she simply expressed her feelings with the word, "Love."

On the personal front, the ‘Aks’ fame actress is married to the film distributor Anil Thadani. The couple have two children-- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. The 51-year-old actress had adopted Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995.

Raveena, who is the daughter of late director Ravi Tandon, had made her acting debut in the 1991 action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. She has then featured in hit movies like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Ziddi’, ‘Laadla’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, and ‘Anari No.1’.

In recent years, she has starred in Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It starred an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, among others.

She also starred in legal drama film ‘Patna Shuklla’, directed by Vivek Budakoti, and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and others in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena next has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Ghudchadi’ in the kitty.

