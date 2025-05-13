Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah's 'Little Thomas' get three nominations at NYIFF

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actors Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah’s film “Little Thomas” produced by Anurag Kashyap has been nominated in the best actor, actress, and director category in the upcoming 25th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The leads of 'Little Thomas', Rasika and Gulshan, have earned nominations in the acting categories, while the film's director, Kaushal Oza, has also bagged a nomination for his feature debut.

Rasika Duggal, who plays Jessie Miranda in 'Little Thomas', said that she is "delighted" to be nominated for the comedy-drama, which follows the efforts of a seven-year-old boy to bring his parents together and have a little brother.

She said: "I am grateful that the work is being noted and appreciated, and I am looking forward to the response of the audience when the film is screened at the festival. Audiences at film festivals are discerning, and it is always wonderful to receive their view of the work.”

A thrilled Gulshan shared: “I am excited and happy with the nomination that the NYIFF jury has considered me for as the Best Actor for Little Thomas. Looking forward to the festival and also yes, hoping to win the Best Actor award."

Kaushal Oza, who had previously collaborated with Kashyap on That Girl in Yellow Boots and Shaitan, expressed his excitement about returning to NYIFF after the world premiere of his short film The Miniaturist of Junagadh at the festival.

He added: "This time I am delighted that 'Little Thomas' has been nominated at the same festival for the Best Debut Film... What really puts the cherry on the cake is the nominations for both the actors as well!"

Producers Ranjan Singh and Anurag have double the reason to celebrate at this year’s NYIFF, with both Little Thomas and Kashyap’s directorial Kennedy included in the festival’s official lineup.

Produced under the banners of Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Flip Films, and Good Bad Films, 'Little Thomas' had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year, followed by the Toronto Indian Film Festival and Chandigarh Cine-Vesture.

Set in the Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother. "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother, his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!” the film's synopsis reads.

