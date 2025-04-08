Rashmika to Vijay Devarakonda: Wishes pour in as Allu Arjun turns 43

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Allu Arjun turned 43 on Tuesday. Marking his special day, several who's who from the entertainment industry took to social media to pen lovely birthday wishes.

His 'Pushpa' co-star, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a photo of the two and wrote on her IG, "@alluarjunonline It's your birthdaaaaaay! It's time to celebrateee!!! I hope you have a blast and you have the best time ever!! Happiest birthday to you sir! Sending you big love!"

Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy bdayyy to my fav fav person @alluarjunonline...Wishing you a day filled with happiness, good vibes, and all the things that bring you joy. Here's to more success and memorable moments ahead!"

Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda wished his Bunny Anna with the following words, "Bunny Annaa Happy Happy Birthday to you. Biggest hugs and love and to doing epic stuff!"

The 'Stylish star' rang in his 43rd birthday in the presence of his loved ones.

Allu Arjun's better half, Sneha Reddy treated the fans with a sneak peek into his intimate birthday celebration through Instagram.

She posted an image, where AA was seen cutting his birthday cake with Sneha and their kids — Arha and Ayaan by his side.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Sneha wrote on her IG, "Happy 43rd to the love of my life...Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all — health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly."

Her post also included some rare footage of AA spending some quality time with his family.

Work-wise, Allu Arjun has joined forces with acclaimed director Atlee for his next which will be produced by Sun Pictures. The project is being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6 for now.

