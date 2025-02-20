Rashmika Mandanna talks about finding kindness in ‘little things’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to reflect on the true essence of kindness, emphasizing how it often lies in the "little things."

The actress shared her thoughts on how acts of kindness can be expressed through a smile, words, actions, or even silence. She also encouraged her fans to embrace a kindful language in their daily lives. Sharing a string of her photos, the Animal actress wrote, “Kindness is truly in the tiny little things. Sometimes it’s in the smile, sometimes in the words you use, sometimes in your actions, and sometimes it’s in the silence. What’s your #kindful language? #RnR #Rashmika&Ru #TTTRashmika.”

The 'Chhaava' actress also posted a series of her photos with quotes written on love, care, empathy, and kindness. The text on the first read, “Love feels a lot like.. “I saw this and thought of you.” And the other slate read, “Care can be as simple as saying, ‘You have had a long day. Drink some water.”

Meanwhile, Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recent release "Chhaava," where she played Maharani Yesubai opposite Vicky Kaushal, who essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Produced by Maddock Films, the historical drama also starred Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Rashmika penned a heartfelt note on her journey of transforming into Maharani Yesubai. She wrote, “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar... never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries. And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce—she is powerful—she is graceful—she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to - it’s so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.”

“Chhaava” was released in theatres on 14 February.

