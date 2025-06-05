Rashmika Mandanna reclaims her long connection with nature this World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna reclaimed her long-standing connection with nature this World Environment Day.

Rashmika dropped a cute picture of herself as a child in a garden with the words, "Me & the nature go way back!"

"Some things never change ..#EnvironmentDay," Rashmika further wrote.

World Environment Day was established back in 1972 during the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment.

The theme for this year is - “Putting an End to Plastic Pollution.”

Last week, Rashmika shared her mantra to face difficult times through a social media post.

One of the fans asked the 'Animal' actress on Twitter, "What do you do when you hit the lowest phase of your life...how to deal with everything going wrong??? Not willing to live... just feeling worthless. Suggestions please!"

Reacting to the Tweet, Rashmika replied, "You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust-have faith that this day will pass- and you do the same thing tomorrow- and day after and before you know it, you’ll see that you are feeling better-and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it."

Her reaction won hearts all over the internet.

Work-wise, Rashmika has joined forces with Aditya Sarpotdar for "Thama". She will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the movie which is a part of the Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, comprising "Stree", "Stree2", "Munjya", and "Bhediya".

“Thama” will share the tale of a determined historian on a mission to uncover the dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir the town.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story for "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen playing key roles in the movie.

Her promising lineup further includes "Kubera" with Dhanush, "Pushpa 3" with Allu Arjun, "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow".

