Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her double chin and nostril hair

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna took the netizens by surprise as she flaunted her double chin and nostril hair in her recent Instagram post.

The 'Animal' actress took to her social media and posted a string of goofy photographs from some unconventional angles which left her double chin and nostril hair exposed.

Her candid post was captioned, "When you are most insecure of this angle...but I am also like mehhh.. who cares.. guys cmon let’s put it.. let’s show the world my double chin and my nostril hair!"

Rashmika looked as adorable as ever in these offbeat images. Insta users also applauded the 'Pushpa' actress' bold move in the comment section.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-awaited drama, 'Sikandar', which is slated to release in the cinema halls on March 30th.

Salman recently heaped praise on his ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika for her incredible work ethic and dedication.

While speaking to Aamir Khan, Salman was asked about the female lead of 'Sikandar'. Talking about Rashmika, Salman shared, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard working. I remember in Hyderabad, she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for, I think ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ she was shooting at that time, and she had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And she used to come back and shoot with us”.

He added, “So, the only time that she used to get was the driving time in the car from one location to another. That reminded me of my early days in the industry. We have all done it, two shifts or three shifts”.

The A. R. Murugadoss directorial also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

'Sikandar' has already managed to create a lot of buzz amongst movie buffs.

