Rashmeet Kaur says collaboration process behind 'Cherie Coco' was cultural journey

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and ‘Nadiyon Paar’, released a new track titled ‘Cherie Coco’ on Thursday, and it’s a melting pot of different cultures as it features her collaborations with international artistes.

Rashmeet has described the song as a “cultural journey”, the one that has deeply inspired her.

The track brings talents from Nigeria, India, Germany, and Congo under one roof.

It features C-Mart's vocals, Rashmeet's melody, Konstantin Reinfeld's dynamic production, and Gaz Mawete's infectious tunes making it a global anthem.

‘Cherie Coco’, which means 'My Angel' in French, celebrates love, unity, and diversity as it blends Afrobeat and pop.

Talking about the song and the collaborations that it entails, Rashmeet told IANS: "Absolutely, the international collaborators’ diverse backgrounds had a significant impact on the distinctive sound of ‘Cherie Coco’. With contributors spanning different corners of the world, the track became a vibrant fusion of styles. For instance, the German producer added his unique touch, while C Mart’s catchy English hookline broadened the song’s appeal. My Hindi vocals blended seamlessly with Western patterns, and Gaz Mawete, the Congolese artist, introduced an infectious groove. The result is a captivating global sound that exemplifies the true magic of cross-cultural musical collaboration."

The singer also spoke about the cultural influences with regards to the song.

"Certainly, the collaboration process behind ‘Cherie Coco’ was a cultural journey that deeply inspired me. With artists hailing from various countries, it wasn’t just about music techniques, but also the cultural elements woven into the creative process. This exchange of cultures was truly enlightening. Incorporating Afrobeat elements, one of my personal favourites, brought even more depth and energy to the track," she added.

Rashmeet said: “However, the most inspiring part was the impactful Zoom sessions we conducted. Through these, I not only admired their exceptional work ethic but also gained profound insights into their creative processes. It was an incredible learning experience, ultimately enriching the final product of ‘Cherie Coco'."

For her, the collaborative journey for the track brought some incredibly memorable moments and interactions with all the artists collaborating.

One of her favourite and most enjoyable experiences was with C Mart.

Sharing the “ritual” about the song during its creation, the singer said: "We’d kick off our calls by singing ‘Cherie Coco’ in different tones, attempting to find the perfect melody. Surprisingly, this playful endeavour gradually evolved into a tradition, so much so that singing ‘Cherie Coco’ became a fun ritual not only between C Mart and me but also among all those involved in the song’s creation."

“It was truly heartwarming to witness every collaborator’s wholehearted involvement and passion for the project that’s always what matters to me the most and makes the process incredibly smooth”, she added.

Further sharing about the visual texture of the song, Rashmeet said: "The international talents brought a unique layer to the visual aspects of the ‘Cherie Coco’ music video, which currently takes the form of a visualiser and lyrical video due to all of us living miles away from each other. We got a skilled artist from Uttarakhand, who made the video that draws from the vibrant colours of African culture and tropical vibes, enriching the storytelling."

“While the current representation is remarkable, I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to personally collaborate with all the artists in a future music video, infusing it with the unity that defines ‘Cherie Coco’," she concluded.

Rashmeet, who can also be seen in the show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', has released ‘Cherie Coco’ across major audio streaming platforms.

