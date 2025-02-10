Rashami Desai shares her marriage plans ahead of Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Television actress Rashami Desai, known for her role in the popular show "Uttaran," recently shared her thoughts on marriage and finding the right life partner.

During a candid conversation with IANS, the actress revealed that while her parents are actively involved in finding a match for her, she believes that the right person will enter her life when the time is right. When asked about her process for choosing a life partner, Rashami shared, “Well, my parents are trying hard! But honestly, I believe the right person will come into my life at the right time.”

Speaking about her journey from television to OTT, Desai shared, “My journey is an ongoing story because my dreams are vast. But yes, I feel grateful for the work I have done so far. Even in television, I made sure to explore different roles and bring variety to my performances.”

“I have done three shows, and all of them were well received by the audience. Now, I want to transition to OTT platforms, films, and web series. As an actor, I have many aspirations. I want to take on diverse characters and portray them in the best possible way. However, opportunities come at their own time, and when they do, it’s a blessing,” she added.

The' Dil Se Dil Tak' actress also talked about directors she wants to work with. “I want to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am ready to give auditions and I hope I get the opportunity in this life to work with them. The way they provide people with a new perspective towards life, it's very beautiful,” Rashami mentioned.

She was also asked whether she believes Bollywood typecasts television actors, to which she responded, “They do, difficulty is a part of life. When you work hard, when you do good work, you are bound to reap the fruits of your labor. Yes, you do face challenges, they do generize you -television actor, OTT actor, film actor, but I feel, an actor is an actor. I also feel it is equally important to take a break as an actor.”

Rashmi Desai was last seen in the satirical action comedy “Hisaab Barabar,” which also featured R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, and Faisal Rashid.

