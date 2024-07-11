Rapper MC Stan to collaborate with Karan Aujla for album ‘Mehfeel’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner and rapper MC Stan has teamed up with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest song 'Tauba Tauba' from the film 'Bad Newz'.

The new album is titled 'Mehfeel' and has a blend of hip-hop with Punjabi beats. MC Stan has delivered hits like 'Basti Ka Hasti' and 'Tadipaar'.

'Mehfeel' is expected to be a musical journey, reflecting both artists' experiences and backgrounds.

Talking about Aujla, who has given hits such as 'Gangsta' and 'Mexico' to name a few, hails from Ludhiana. He started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's 'Range', from his album 'Replay'. He then went to Canada, where he wrote lyrics for various other artists including Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat.

It was in 2016, when he dropped his maiden song 'Property of Punjab'.

He gained major stardom with songs such as 'Yaarian Ch Fikk', 'Unity', 'Alcohol 2', and 'Lafaafe'. It was in 2018 when he amassed mainstream popularity with 'Don't Worry', his first song to enter UK Asian chart.

'Jhanjar', 'Red Eyes' and 'Kya Baat Aa' entered top 10 in the chart, while 'So Far' entered top five in 2020.

