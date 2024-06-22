Ranvir Shorey hopes to get good acting assignments after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, one of the contestants in the third edition of 'Bigg Boss OTT', said he is hoping to get some good acting assignments after the reality show.

When asked if he would be seen in more reality shows, Ranvir told IANS: "I don't think I will be doing a reality show immediately after this, but in this business, you can't be sure because a lot of things depend on what you are getting as an actor.”

The actor wants to get back to his "main job" post, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'.

"As an actor, you are not consistently getting good work. So, I am hoping to get good acting assignments after this and go back to my main job, which is acting. So, there is no plan yet to get into any reality show," he said.

Ranvir shared that every year he would receive a call from the makers of the show, but for various reasons, he couldn't participate. However, this year is different, as he explained why he chose to do the third season of the OTT version of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor.

“This year, what was special was that my son is going for his summer holidays with his mother to the US for a month, and I had no major work. So, I thought it fit well right now in my life. The second reason is that I badly needed a detox from screens because everything is just screens. Entertainment and communication are on screen. I was tired of dead-scrolling on social media,” said Ranvir.

The actor found it healthy to take a break from it (screen time) for one-and-a-half months.

"So, basically, this is the mindset I am going in with. I am hoping to get something out of Bigg Boss, not just Bigg Boss getting something out of me," he said.

With Anil Kapoor taking on hosting duties, Ranvir hopes the veteran star “cuts him some slack.”

“If Salman was there, I would have been happy, as I have worked with him before. I think that could have worked in my favour as a contestant, but Anil sir is a legend, a charming person, and he brings great energy, vibrance, and a certain youthfulness.”

“So, I am quite excited to interact with him. I am hoping he will cut me some slack,” he added.

Even the most patient person loses his cool in the 'Bigg Boss' house, what does he think about it?

"I am a very impatient and uncool person, so that will be a challenge for me to keep my temper in check. But the good thing is that I am not under any pressure. I am going there to be there for one month or a month and a half. That will help me stay calm,” he said.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jio Cinema Premium.

