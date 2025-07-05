Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Ahead of his 40th birthday on Sunday, actor Ranveer Singh did something unexpected. The 'Padmaavat' actor has removed all his Instagram posts, wiping his feed clean.

Not just that, Ranveer even changed his display image to a black background. However, what garnered everyone's attention was the cryptic post on his Instagram stories The post included a picture of two crossed swords, accompanied by the text “12:12”.

Although the exact reason for Ranveer's move is not clear, the Insta users showed concern for the 'Gully Boy' actor. They penned comments such as “Hope everything is fine,” and "sab theek hai naa? (everything fine?)”, “Hope everything is fine”.

Another section of the netizens pointed out that this was a way to create buzz ahead of the first-look teaser release of his forthcoming drama "Dhurandhar".

While a netizen wrote, "It's just a promotional thing for his new movie. His new movie teaser will be released tomorrow at 12:12."

Another one shared, "A storm is coming!!! DHURANDHAR 12:12."

One cybercitizen penned, "Can't wait to see it."

A fourth comment read "I am rooting for his comeback."

The makers of his forthcoming drama "Dhurandhar" are expected to unveil the first look from the movie on Ranveer's birthday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the highly-awaited project will also see Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Yami Gautam, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles, along with others.

It is believed that "Dhurandhar" will share the tale of country's one of the top spies, Ajit Doval who went undercover in enemy territory to gather intelligence and prevent a major national crisis.

Over and above this, Ranveer has also been roped in as the lead for Farhan Akhtar’s "Don 3". He will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the third installment of the 'Don' franchise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.