Ranveer Allahbadia: I will create content with more responsibility

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) After stating that he has undergone a rebirth a month after his controversy over his statements in the show “India’s Got Latent’, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked for another chance and promised that he will create content with “more responsibility.”

Ranveer took to X on Sunday afternoon and posted a video, where he shared: “Namaste friends, first of all I would like to say thank you to all the supporters and well-wishers.Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was very difficult.”

He stated that there were a lot of “violent threats, online hatred and media articles”.

“The number of TRS (The Ranveer Show) guests who reached out, actors, cricketers, bureaucrats, business professionals, thank you to all of them. In the lowest moments of life, you realize that only success will not be with you, you will have to face failure.”

“So today I will just share my heartfelt thoughts with you, especially for those people who have helped us for so many years.”

The YouTuber said: “Every week I have released 2-3 videos without taking a break for the last 10 years. I got a forced break, I learned to live with patience. I realized that so many Indians consider me a member of their family. So many people consider me a son, so many people consider me a brother. Mainly, sorry to all of them.”

He said he will make content with more responsibility.

“In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will create content with more responsibility. This is my promise to you.”

He talked about “how much responsibility I have on my shoulders.”

“If you consider me a member of your family, this is the biggest responsibility. So many children also watch our show. Obviously, going forward, I will carry on my work with a lot of responsibility. I have responsibility towards you.

“I have responsibility towards the 300 people who work with me. I have responsibility towards their families. In this TRS restarting phase, all the people who have supported us so far, I have only one request.”

Ranveer asked for one more chance.

“If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance. I love content creation a lot. I love podcasting a lot. Exploring the history and culture of our country is my passion. That's what I am doing through my job. And I just want to do that. When my mental health was getting so bad, then due to meditation, sadhana, and prayer, I came to know that in the end, only God is with you.”

“That's why I am not looking at this phase as a punishment. I am looking at it as a learning. I am looking at it as a transformation. If God has given so much so far, then I consider this phase as a gift from God.”

He said that he will now let his “work speak”.

“A lot of people are supporting me. My whole team supported me a lot. My whole family supported me a lot. Not a single person in the team resigned through this whole phase. All our professional associates, business associates supported me. I would like to say thank you again.”

“And I hope that in the next 10, 20, 30 years, we will actually change the country through our content and our work. The quality of the podcast will increase. And 4 episodes will be released every week as before.”

He added: “I love content creation a lot. I love the culture of the country a lot. And for both these reasons,after this full stop, I am trying to write a new story. I hope that you support me and my whole team in this new phase. I would just like to say thank you and love you all. From now on, you will see a new Ranveer on The Ranveer Show.”

“The podcast will return very soon. Namaste. Lots of love.”

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Video evidence shows that Ranveer, a podcaster, said, “Would you rather watch your parents having sex or join them once and end it forever”.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India's Got Latent’.

