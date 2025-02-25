Ranji Trophy: Winning title will be big boost for Kerala cricket and its youngsters, says Sarwate

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Since his first-class debut in October 2015, Aditya Sarwate’s astute left-arm spin bowling and useful right-handed batting have been instrumental in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy triumphs in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Having been runners-up in last year’s Ranji Trophy final for Vidarbha against Mumbai, Sarwate is back in his fourth final of this prestigious first-class competition. This time, though, he’ll represent Kerala against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final commencing in Nagpur on February 26.

Ahead of Kerala’s first Ranji Trophy final, coming after taking narrow first-innings leads in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Sarwate spoke exclusively to IANS about the upcoming title clash, what still keeps him going, and the significance of a championship win for his team.

Q. What is the feeling within you ahead of playing this Ranji Trophy final against a team which you represented for a decade?

A. I am very excited to play. This will be my fourth Ranji Trophy final now. I had played for this team for 10 years, before moving to Kerala. So, I have mixed feelings and it’s a bit strange, because this was my home ground for many years.

But excited for the final and looking forward to it. I have played a lot of cricket here, so I have a little idea of it. So I can only guide them in terms of how the wicket will go and what the conditions will be.

Q. Can you describe how you stepped up on the final day to keep Gujarat to 455, giving Kerala that crucial two-run first innings lead?

A. Actually, the wicket there didn’t help the bowlers much. Even I wasn’t doing well the previous day. Jalaj Saxena, who is my senior bowling partner, was bowling really well. So somewhere I had it in my mind that I will contribute a little for my team. I just backed myself, my process, and felt that God will take care of the rest.

So maybe I can say that there was a little divine intervention and that God helped us to be in the final. After that, everyone was very happy because there were only two runs and one wicket, so it felt like they might take the lead But when that last wicket fell and that too in the semi-finals, everyone was very happy because it was the first time we qualified for the final. So, yes, we were very happy and proud of our team.

Q. How has been your experience of bowling alongside a domestic cricket stalwart like Jalaj Saxena?

A. The experience has been amazing because he is a legend in the domestic cricket scene with over 7,000 runs and more than 450 wickets. So there is a lot to learn from him. I keep asking him a lot regarding match situations and pitch conditions.

He feels like a brother whenever I am around him. This has been my first time of bowling alongside him, which has turned out to be a great experience and it is actually my privilege to share the dressing room with him.

Q. Can you talk about the journey of this Kerala team entering a Ranji Trophy final for the first time?

A. I think we have a very young side. So the journey from league stage to final is like a fairytale, because the group we were in the group stage, there were a lot of big teams. So to qualify from there and reach the final, this has been a very good season for Kerala.

Also, for the upcoming youngsters, playing the final will be a learning experience – like how to manage and handle pressure to play at the biggest stage. So we are very excited and happy, but we still have a match in hand. We are looking forward to the clash, and we want to win it.

Q. What has been the impact of head coach Amay Khurasiya on this Kerala team?

A. The way he has been, I don’t really need to talk much about his impact on this team, because it’s just so apparent. I believe he is coaching a team in the Ranji Trophy for the first time, and he has now brought Kerala into the final for the very first time.

His experience has really helped a lot, because he has been a big player in his playing time and played for India. He has been a big motivation figure for the youngsters and the hard work he has done over them has come out really well.

The trend of hard work and all that was missing in Kerala, but he has come and changed it a lot. I have got a lot of help from him, and for the youngsters, they have benefitted from how he has guided them in handling situations both physically and mentally. So, playing under him has been a wonderful experience for me.

Q. How do you see your season so far and what you think would be the key for you in coming good in the final?

A. To be honest, personally I think my season has not gone so well, because as compared to the standard that I have set for so many years, I believe that I have not been able to do so much this year.

But anyways the team has done very well through combined efforts and I am very happy for all of them. But somewhere I feel that this is the final match, so I want to utilise all my experiences in this game and do something good for Kerala. This is my motivation right now.

Q. What has been the driving force and motivation for you to keep playing competitive cricket?

A. I think the drive I get is from the passion and kick that I get from playing competitive cricket. I have not lost that yet. I look forward to playing cricket every day. I do know that I cannot get a national call-up because of my age. But that is the motivation for me – of playing competitive cricket.

I have joined a new team this season in Kerala. So I want to take that team forward with my experiences and performances. I want Kerala team to be recognised on the international stage, so that is my motivation and driving force.

I read a lot of books, but I don’t read specific self-motivation books. I like to read anything related to history, though I can read anything. But yes, I do meditation. It gives me calmness and the concentration that I need. I get a lot of help from that, including in mental preparation ahead of every game I play.

Q. Have you been able to learn and converse in Malayalam in the Kerala set-up?

A. It has been very hard to understand. I can pick up on some words, but it is very difficult to understand their language. For example, a guy like Jalaj Saxena has been with the Kerala team for over ten years, and he hasn’t been able to understand much of it.

Mujhe toh sirf ek hi season hua hai (I have been here just for one season). So, it hasn’t been possible for me to understand the language right now. So we converse mostly in English, as not many people in the team know Hindi. So, we communicate in English and it is not a big problem.

Q. What would it mean for the you and the Kerala team if you eventually manage to win the Ranji Trophy?

A. Every player’s dream is to win the Ranji Trophy, as it is the toughest competition in the cricketing world. There are 38 teams playing, and you have to be at the top. So it is not an easy task.

I think if we win the trophy, it will be a big boost for Kerala cricket, as well as help the youngsters come in the radar of national selectors. Hopefully they will recognize their performances and pick them for India A and Duleep Trophy matches.

