Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby leads Kerala’s gritty fightback vs Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (IANS) A resilient unbeaten half-century from Kerala captain Sachin Baby (69* off 193 balls) ensured his side ended a tense opening day at 206/4 against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Monday.

Kerala, opting to bat first on a sluggish black-soil surface, began solidly as openers Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal navigated the early overs without much discomfort. With minimal movement for the pacers, both batters settled in, picking off the occasional loose delivery to keep the scoreboard ticking.

There was an early moment of drama when Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja rapped Kunnummal on the pads, prompting a strong lbw appeal. However, ball tracking suggested the delivery would have drifted down the leg, allowing the batter to continue. Kerala openers built a steady 50-run stand, showcasing determination, though there were nervous moments while running between the wickets.

Their partnership was ultimately broken by a mix-up, as Kunnummal called for a risky single to extra cover, leaving Akshay stranded. The dismissal came in unusual fashion, with the fielder’s throw deflecting off wicketkeeper Urvil Patel’s gloves and onto the stumps, sealing Akshay’s fate on 30. Kunnummal (30), rattled by the run-out, fell soon after, undone by a sharp Ravi Bishnoi googly that trapped him lbw.

Kerala then entered a phase of stubborn resistance. Skipper Sachin Baby, anchoring the innings with composure, found an ally in debutant Varun Nayanar. The pair looked to steady the innings, but Gujarat kept the pressure on, drying up the runs. The home team’s persistence paid off when Nayanar, struggling to score freely, was dismissed for 10 after a laborious 55-ball stay.

With Kerala needing stability, experienced all-rounder Jalaj Saxena joined Sachin, and together, they stitched a crucial 71-run stand off 168 balls. Gujarat, meanwhile, held back their leading wicket-taker Siddharth Desai for 44 overs, and when he was finally introduced, the left-arm spinner failed to make an impact in his 16-over spell.

After tea, Gujarat found a much-needed breakthrough as Arzan Nagwaswalla produced a crucial moment, forcing Jalaj (30) to play onto his stumps. But even as wickets fell at regular intervals, Sachin Baby remained firm at one end, his patience and grit preventing Gujarat from seizing full control.

By the end of the day’s play, Kerala’s stonewalling efforts had brought them to a respectable total, with Sachin and Mohammed Azharuddeen (30*) forging an unbroken 49-run stand off 21 overs.

Brief scores: Kerala 206/4 in 89 overs (Sachin Baby 69 not out, Mohammed Azharuddeen 30 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 1-33, Priyajitsing Jadeja 1-33) against Gujarat.

