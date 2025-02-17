AFC U20 Asian Cup: Korea Republic clinch knockout spot with 4-1 win over Thailand

Shenzhen, Feb 17 (IANS) Korea Republic secured their place in the knockout stage of the U-20 Asian Cup China 2025 with a dominant 4-1 victory over Thailand at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Pitch 1 on Monday.

The result confirmed Korea Republic’s qualification for the next round, as they are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group D, regardless of the outcome of their final match against Japan. Earlier on Monday, Japan had drawn 2-2 with Syria, while Thailand’s elimination was confirmed after their second loss following a 3-0 defeat to Japan in their opener.

The match began with early chances from Korea Republic. In the second minute, Yoon Do-yong’s volley rattled the crossbar, and Thai goalkeeper Anut Samran had to be alert, first nearly scoring an own goal in the sixth minute and then tipping a header from Kim Gyeol over the bar in the ninth.

Despite Korea Republic’s dominance, Thailand stunned them in the 23rd minute. Pongsakorn Sangkasopha’s through ball sent Yotsakon Burapha on a quick break, and his powerful shot from outside the box beat goalkeeper Park Sang-young to give Thailand the lead.

However, Korea Republic responded swiftly. In the 32nd minute, Yoon Do-yong capitalized on a crowded goalmouth scramble following a corner, drawing the teams level.

Korea Republic pushed on after halftime, with Kim Gyeol heading in a precise cross from Park Seung-soo in the 59th minute to give them the lead. Kim added another goal in the 86th minute, converting Son Seung-min's cross. Park Seung-soo sealed the victory with a goal in the 89th minute, running down the left and curling a shot past Anut.

With the win, Korea Republic continued their strong campaign, securing a place in the tournament’s knockout stage.

