Ranji Trophy: Mulani’s five-fer leads Mumbai; Chandigarh clinches third Win, Himateja shines for Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Shams Mulani’s perseverance paid off as he delivered back-to-back five-wicket hauls, leading Mumbai to a commanding innings and 103-run victory over Odisha. This win secured a crucial bonus point for the defending champions in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground.

After a 21-innings wait for his 15th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, Mulani’s breakthrough set the tone for Mumbai's dominance. On the fourth morning, Odisha resumed with five wickets remaining but crumbled within 119 minutes as Mulani’s clinical 5-71 dismantled the lower order. Mumbai’s bonus point, obtained through their sizable innings victory, strengthens their standing after an inconsistent start to the season.

Odisha’s Kartik Biswal (45 not out off 77 balls) put up a gritty fight, adding crucial runs alongside the lower order. He showcased solid technique, handling Mumbai’s spinners Mulani and Himanshu Singh with maturity and timing several boundaries off left-arm pacer Royston Dias. However, the day belonged to Mulani. He made an immediate impact, striking with his very first ball of the day to dismiss Aashirwad Swain (51) LBW, who had just reached a half-century.

From there, Mulani and Singh bowled in tandem, wearing down Odisha’s batsmen with patience. Mulani’s 10th wicket of the match came soon after as he took two scalps in four balls, dismissing Harshit Rathod and Suryakant Pradhan. The last-wicket stand between Biswal and Sunil Roul prolonged the inevitable for nearly 50 minutes until Singh broke through Roul’s defence, sealing Mumbai’s emphatic victory.

Elite Group D: Chandigarh vs Delhi

Chandigarh solidified their hold atop the Group D standings, clinching a decisive nine-wicket victory over Delhi to notch their third consecutive win. This impressive performance brings Chandigarh to 19 points in four matches, pushing them closer to a historic quarterfinal berth.

Resuming the fourth day on 46 for no loss and needing 157 more to reach the target of 203, Chandigarh confidently raced to victory at a brisk run rate of 5.06. Shivam Bhambri emerged as the star, scoring a thrilling unbeaten century (100 not out off 130 balls), including six towering sixes. His performance also saw him overshadow teammate and left-arm spinner Nishunk Birla, who took 12 wickets in the match, for the Player of the Match award.

Bhambri’s aggressive strokeplay, particularly against Delhi’s spinners, dominated the morning. His six over mid-on off Hrithik Shokeen not only sealed his century but epitomised Chandigarh’s fearless approach. Captain Manan Vohra, a consistent presence since Chandigarh’s entry into First-Class cricket in 2019, was at the other end, adding to his 215 runs in seven innings this season.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Chandigarh's resurgence has been remarkable. Following an opening-round loss to Railways, they now prepare to face Saurashtra with momentum and a potential quarterfinal spot within reach.

Elite Group B: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan

K. Himateja’s maiden First-Class century ensured a secure draw for Hyderabad against Rajasthan in their Elite Group B matchup at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. With this, Rajasthan took home three points by virtue of a first-innings lead, climbing to fourth in the Group B standings.

Starting the final day at 36 for no loss, Hyderabad initially appeared vulnerable, especially after Rajasthan’s bowlers made early breakthroughs. Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy provided a solid start, with Reddy hitting a flurry of boundaries. However, after Reddy’s dismissal, Hyderabad needed stability, which came through the steady partnership between Tanmay and Himateja.

The pair shared a crucial 139-run stand, quelling Rajasthan’s hopes of an outright win. Himateja, composed and consistent, reached his century off 176 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Tanmay contributed a valuable 79 before being dismissed by Kookna Ajay Singh. Hyderabad captain Rahul Singh played with confidence, notching two sixes to maintain momentum.

With Hyderabad’s lead not threatening Rajasthan, the teams mutually agreed to a draw shortly after Himateja’s century, ensuring an early finish. Looking ahead, Hyderabad will host Andhra in the next round, while Rajasthan will travel to Uttarakhand.

