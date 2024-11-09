His currency supply has ended: Ashwini Choubey's jibe at Tejashwi

Buxar, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Ashwini Choubey ridiculed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for mocking the "historic" decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes by the Modi government in 2016 and said that he should look at the wholesome picture and also the impact of demonetisation, rather than finding fault with it.

Ashwini Choubey's reaction came following a statement from Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on the demonetisation.

Choubey, on a daylong visit to Buxar, spoke to IANS and said, "The supply of notes at Tejashwi's house has ended, hence he is resorting to such stunts to garner public support."

Further taunting the former Bihar Deputy CM, he said, "There is still cash pile-up at his home. If he praises demonetisation after running out of cash, it would be most welcome."

Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took to social media platform X and said that he was paying tributes to the hundreds of people who died due to demonetisation.

"On the eighth anniversary of demonetisation, I pay tribute to the hundreds of people who lost their lives due to this ill-considered decision implemented by the Prime Minister. Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the world. Due to this, corruption increased tremendously. BJP bought land for itself in every district of the country, built five-star offices, and bought electoral bonds worth thousands of crores. India's black money increased in Swiss banks after 2014, terrorist incidents increased," he wrote on X.

"All the alleged corrupt people joined BJP out of fear of the agencies. By the way, why do the Prime Minister and the people of BJP feel shy, ashamed and trembling in remembering the crime of demonization?" he asked.

Ashwini Choubey also spoke about the country's accomplishments under the Modi government and said that India was on the verge of becoming an economic power.

