Randeep Hooda turns menacing Ranatunga for Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a glimpse of his menacing and fierce character Ranatunga from the upcoming film “Jaat” starring Sunny Deol.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared a teaser video to introduce his character. The video begins with the actor sitting in the police station. He says “Mujhe mera naam bahut pyaara ha (my name means a lot to me.)”

The video then cuts to a striking shot of Randeep sitting outdoors in the pouring rain, a rugged jute bag draped over him. With an intense glare, he lights a cigarette, exuding raw intensity. As the scene unfolds, his character transforms into a force to be reckoned with—entering full beast mode, gripping a knife with deadly precision, ready for whatever comes next.

He then announces his character’s name: “Ranatunga”.

“My name is #Ranatunga!! The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the #JAAT

GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat

Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat,” he wrote in the caption.

“Jaat” is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience.

The action choreography is done by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, who deliver a visual feast of exhilarating combat.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S composing the soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

Earlier last year, Randeep made his directorial debut with the historical biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ based on the Indian freedom fighter and politician VD Savarkar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.